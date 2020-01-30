In order to vote in this year’s primary elections, the deadline to register is just a few days away.

The last day to register is Monday, Feb. 3 in order to vote in the primary elections that take place on March 3.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, you must register to vote 30 days prior to the primary election. You have until Monday to submit all paperwork.

While potential voters can download the application at votetexas.gov and mail it in with a postmarked date of or on Feb. 3, election administrators ask that you visit your local elections office and register in person.