Alice police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning on Nueva Street, off of South Reynolds and Old Kingsville Road, according to Alice police Chief Aniceto Perez Jr.

The victim was shot and is in critical condition. He was transported to a Corpus Christi hospital via Halo Flight.

The suspect’s name nor the victim’s name have been released at this time.

The suspect fled the scene in a tan passenger car. No other details about the suspect or his vehicle have been released.

This is a developing story.