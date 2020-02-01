Family and friends of Brian Maldonado confirmed that he passed away Saturday due to injuries he suffered in the Caldwell oil rig explosion.

Maldonado of San Diego was 25 and had sustained third degree burns over 90 percent of his body, according to his family.

Maldonado is remembered as the most energetic person.

He was one of three men injured in the explosion. One person died at the scene.

As of Saturday, Maldonado and another man injured had passed away; a total of three deceased due to the explosion.

According to Chesapeake Energy Corporation, who owns the wellsite, a fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 south of Caldwell on County Road 127 off of Farm-to-Market 60. At the time of the incident, workover operations were being conducted.

Maldonado passed away surrounded by his family at a hospital Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas in Austin.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation says a Chesapeake Energy contractor died as a result of the incident.

The identities of the deceased and the man injured have not been released.