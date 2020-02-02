POTTER COUNTY

47th District Court

• Tommy Griffith. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed one year probation, $500 fine and costs.

• Jeana Nicole Hutton. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 years of age. Punishment assessed five years probation and costs.

181st District Court

• Krishinda Alisha Gonzales. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams less than 200 grams. Punishment assessed 35 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

251st District Court

• Daniel Lee Welch. Deferred adjudication. Sex offender’s duty to register/10 years. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

320th District Court

• Christopher Wayne Garrett. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $300,000. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

108th District Court

• Natividad Barrios. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

• Edwin Ramirez. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

• Daniel Mendez. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

• Timothy Wayne McCullough. Judgment. Forgery of a financial instrument. Punishment assessed three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

• Tanikqua Gaines. Deferred adjudication. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

• Jibril Dewayne Palmer. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $2,500 less than $30,000. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

• Jacqueline Nichole Arnett. Deferred adjudication. Forgery of a financial instrument. Defendant received two years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Court at Law No. 1

• Darron Eugene Reece. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Jacob David Mitchell. Deferred adjudication on two charges. (1) Unlawfully carrying a weapon and (2) Deadly conduct. Defendant received 18 months probation and costs on each charge.

• Pedro Alexis Melendez Paez. Deferred adjudication. Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

Court at Law No. 2

• John Raymond Dolan. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Benjamin Lional Paiz. Deferred adjudication. Indecent exposure. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

• Stanley Charles Britton Jr. Judgment. Terroristic threat of family/household member. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

• Irwin Lamonte Gray. Judgment. Resist arrest, search or transport. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

47th District Court

• Bradley Ray Beatty. Judgment on two charges of forgery of a financial instrument. Punishment assessed eight months in state jail and costs on each charge.

• Ean Kirby Allen. Judgment on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram enhanced. Punishment assessed seven years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

• Bryant Scott Pratt. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 60 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Frederick Ezekiel Vaughn Boberg. Judgment on two charges. (1) Theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and (2) Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs on each charge.

251st District Court

• John Wesley Ott. Judgment. Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

• Christopher Lee Hagerman. Judgment on three counts. Count 1 – Manufacture/deliver a controlled substance, less than 1 gram and Count 1 – Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 18 months in state jail and costs on each count. Count 3 – Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, enhanced. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Court at Law No. 1

• Jeffrey Brian Black. Deferred adjudication. Fleeing police officer, imminent danger, serious bodily injury. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

• Misty Michelle Jones. Deferred adjudication. Aggregated theft of property, more than $750 less than $2,500 by check. Defendant received nine months probation and costs.

• Yvonne Marie Edwards. Judgment. Aggregated theft of property, more than $100 less than $750 by check. Punishment assessed 45 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Marinetti Luzzatto Mazzini. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Punishment assessed 60 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Asia Nichole Russell. Judgment. Prostitution. Punishment assessed 45 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Brenden Shea Neidhart. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed three days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Leonardo Martinez. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Kaylom Dakota Rivas. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

• Kenneth Scott Green. Judgment. False drug test falsification device. Punishment assessed 75 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Willie Roy Walker Jr. Deferred adjudication. Criminal mischief, more than $100 less than $750. Defendant received nine months probation and costs.

• Roy Nathan Diaz. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

• Sarhan Mehdhar Abdullah. Deferred adjudication. Sale of alcohol to minors. Defendant received nine months probation and costs.

• Chelsey Anna Lezza Coleman. Judgment. Organized retail theft, more than $100 less than $750. Punishment assessed 12 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Michael Dane Mitchell. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 75 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Court at Law No. 2

• Trenton Kolby Owings. Judgment. Interfere with public duties. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Tyler James Nava. Deferred adjudication. Accident involving damage to vehicle, more than $200. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

• Tunza Kaytotola. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Defendant received six months probation and costs.

• Ryan Joseph Guenther. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Nosalynn Smith. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Punishment assessed 18 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Zachory Dayne Coleman. Judgment. Organized retail theft, more than $100 less than $750. Punishment assessed 15 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

• Hank Dowlen Harris. Deferred adjudication. Criminal trespass. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

• Christopher Allen Sinclair. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.