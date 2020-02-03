A slew of parks and roads improvement projects totaling more than $231 million are under consideration for a potential Pflugerville bond election in May.

Representatives from the Citizen Advisory Committee presented the potential projects at a City Council meeting on Jan. 28. The 13-member committee is composed of Transportation Project Oversight Committee members and appointees by the City Council.

Parks and recreation projects under consideration include the second phase of 1849 Park, which includes six baseball-softball fields, additional parking, concession and bathroom facilities and an additional entryway to the park, said committee member Chris Callahan.

The committee is also considering a second phase of improvements to Lake Pflugerville, which includes extending the beach area, adding a boardwalk around the lake and improving the Biehle House property.

Callahan said one of the most important projects to the committee is constructing a new recreation center with youth activity areas, a designated area for seniors, additional fitness spaces and a performing arts space. He said the center is projected to be between 60,000 to 80,000 square feet.

Other potential parks projects include a “destination play space” for children, improving trails and completing trail gaps around the city, and maintenance of existing neighborhood parks, Callahan said.

Potential transportation projects include the third phase of Kelly Lane improvements; expanding Picadilly Drive and Central Commerce Drive; improving Pfluger Farm Lane, Immanuel Road and the Texas 45 frontage road; expanding Main Street; realigning Cameron Road; and improving existing neighborhood streets and intersections.

Altogether, the projects are estimated to total more than $231 million, according to the committee presentation.

Jeff Barton with Gap Strategies, a Buda-based consulting firm that assisted the committee in reviewing potential projects, said the committee took a “fresh look” at the city’s growth projections, financial status and engaged the community to make the recommendations.

“We presented them with a lot of data that we prepared on what the current population of the city is and what the implication in that has been on traffic and the demand of services, and what that has meant for things like roads, parks and other things in the city,” Barton told the council.

The committee also conducted a survey from Jan. 15-27, which had a total of 928 respondents. The survey broke down city demographics and asked residents what city leaders should focus on, projects they would like and how much they were willing to pay for a bond package.

“There does seem to be a significant number of people in Pflugerville who are willing to see a raise in their own taxes if they’re convinced it’s for projects that are well thought out and will bring them some value,” Barton said about the results.

Results from the survey show the majority of respondents have a preference for city leaders focusing on improving roads and infrastructure as well as parks, trails and open space, Barton said.

Council Member Jeff Marsh asked the committee to narrow down and prioritize projects since “there is a threshold that the citizen will accept.”

“I really want to focus on transportation,” he said. “I think that is going to be the greatest impact and I think we need to dedicate a lot of tax dollars to it.”

Council Member Jim McDonald and Mayor Victor Gonzales encouraged the committee to maintain a balance of projects that will help maintain quality of life for residents.

“It’s a well known fact that we’ve outgrown our rec center,” McDonald said.

“We have a growing community of young people and seniors and we have to provide resources for them as well,” Gonzales added.

Council Member Doug Weiss told the committee to focus on projects that would improve the daily lives of residents.

“I think that’s the best thing we can do with bond money,” he said. “When we’re recruiting businesses here, they look at the quality of life and how happy their employees are going to be when they’re living here and that is a dramatically important part of our growing community.”

The committee will meet Wednesday before making a final recommendation to the City Council on Feb. 11. The City Council has until Feb. 14 to call a bond election.

RELATED: Pflugerville City Council considering May 2020 bond election