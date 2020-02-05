Authorities are asking the public to help them find a person of interest in an East Austin child sexual assault case.

Austin police said the incident occurred on the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017. Authorities said a man, whom they believe to be 39-year-old Terry McVade, forced his way into a residence and sexually assaulted a teenager.

The then 16-year-old immediately called police to report the assault after it occurred, according to authorities. The victim said she did not recognize the man.

Authorities said DNA evidence collected from the victim was placed into an FBI database about 6 months after the assault occurred. In October, Austin police received new information from that database that linked the DNA evidence to McVade.

Detectives think McVade is in the Austin area and police are searching for him, they said.

One person called authorities early Wednesday to give detectives new information on McVade‘s whereabouts, police said.

Anyone with more information on the case and McVade can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.