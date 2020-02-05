Some minutes after the final whistle, after grudging handshakes following a brutal and intense clash between rivals, one of the Lady Cougars – not sure which one, doesn’t matter – hollered to her weary, happy teammates. They had just finished re-asserting their dominance over Vela and were super proud of the effort it had taken to do it.

“We did it, girls, we did it!” she cried, whereupon the group erupted in unison, their voices piercing the chilly night sky in an announcement to the league.

Did it, indeed, did the Lady Coogs, as they captured a 2-1 victory over the Lady SaberCats to launch the 31-6A derby in dramatic fashion. In usual program style of the past several seasons, Coach Danny Valdez’ girls did not create too many chances but converted when the opportunity arose: a free kick from 20 yards out with 10 minutes gone in the first, and a Vela keeper error at the same point of the second half. Meanwhile, the rugged North defense pounded and pounded, shoulder to shoulder, hustling and working to keep the Lady Sabes from control in the midfield. The goal was to knock Vela off its touch, avoiding the fast breaks they love to roll on, and just gut it out, for 80 minutes.

“You have to play rough with Vela, because if you give them space they will tear you apart,” said Valdez, after his side continued its mastery over the Lady Sabes, to the tune of five wins in the last six matches. “That doesn’t mean dirty, because we won’t allow any of that from our girls. It just means that when you pressure a team that likes to touch the ball, that has talent and speed, sometimes that pressure takes them out of doing what they like to do, it all goes out the window. I think we did a helluva job tonight.”

Every time these two get together, it means a ton, and Friday was no exception. In the run-up to the latest clash, North had been hearing how its two-year run at the top of the table was in jeopardy, after copious graduation losses and some puzzling non-district results. However, when the lights came on at Vela, there were the Lady Coogs, physical and determined, cranking out another victory.

After the fact, Valdez told his team that he never doubted them.

“This season we have had a little trouble, but I just want the girls to believe in themselves,” he explained. “But they have busted their butts, worked hard, and I think now, with this win to start district, I hope they can believe. They showed what they can do tonight.”

Vela rushed out of the gate in gear and came close to getting the initial strike. Both Valdez and Vela coach Americo Cortez knew that the first goal in this rivalry brawl would be huge: for North, so it could hunker down and protect the lead and for Vela, which can score in streaks and put games away led by junior goal queen Taylor Campbell. Once they get going, forget it.

It was North, after a foul outside the box, which tallied the vital score, off the boot of Elizabeth Garza, at 29:35. From there, it was up to the Coog bangers to keep Vela off its pace. Brenda Ricardez, always up for the scrum, was instrumental in laying legal licks to the Lady Sabes. She and freshman Sami Aguilar took turns hounding Campbell while kids such as Janelle Saenz, usually an offensive force, tracked back and applied pressure on the play-starters of the Lady Sabes. All over the field, North was bent on the following: never allowing open space, closing out pockets of possibility, and generally refusing to let anything drop.

It was a strange night, in that when Vela surrendered a second goal and went a man down after a red card on a defender, the Lady Sabes dialed it up. For the final 30 minutes of the game, the home side came on with a vengeance, pulling one back with 20 minutes to go on a point-blank rebound poke from freshman midfielder Nat Cortez, sister of former Vela/EHS standout Carolina Cortez. Vela had plenty more chances and outshot North by a 3-to-1 margin Friday, a familiar refrain in the series. The entry into the fray of quick-footed jitterbug Lauren Vega midway through definitely energized the run of play, while tough senior Dayana Cantu fought her way through a few times to manufacture opportunities, including one prime chance at 15:30 where the ball hopped tantalizingly in the six-yard box until a desperate North clearance.

Last year’s city MVP, North keeper Gaby Cano – aided by defenders Lizzy Loera and Yajaira Hernandez – parried every possible equalizer. Fleet lefty Odessa Leal got loose down the side to kick to a goal catch at 8:45 and at 7:15, Cantu worked to a free kick a foot outside the box, right side extended. It did not scratch, and North held on for the pleasing result, capping a night of desire and hustle, of physicality and opportunistic football.