The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards party at Blaine Stone Lodge.

Here are the winners:

Chamber Achievement — Jeff Buckley, My Father’s Shop

Non Profit of the Year — The Heroes of Midlothian Foundation

Small Business (1-5 Employees) — The UPS Store

Small Business (6-25) — Rally Sportswear

Small Business (25+) — Earthtones Greenery

Best New Business — Cassaro Winery

Young Professional — Clark Wickliffe, City of Midlothian

Keep Midlothian Beautiful — Crescent Yoga Studio

Best Industry/Large Business — Martin Marietta

Professional Services — Midlothian Family Medical Clinic

Leadership Alumni — Obinna Ononobi, Altus Emergency Services

Chairman’s Award — Logan Gladdis, Leasing Impressions/Founders Row

Ambassador of the Year — Desiree Ramirez, AdvantaClean

President’s Award — Michelle King, Texas Ace Heating & Air

Social Media — Amy Tounget, Amy Tounget Insurance

People’s Choice Award — Officer Ray Hall, Midlothian Police Department

Gene Rogers Community Service Award — Kobey Jurgens, Gerdau