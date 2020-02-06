Nueces Electric Cooperative’s Ramiro de La Paz Scholarship deadline is fast approaching. NEC wants to encourage eligible high school seniors to apply for this great educational opportunity. The deadline for scholarship applications is Tuesday, February 11, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

This year Nueces Electric Cooperative will award 18 scholarships totaling $32,000 to high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians have been active co-op members for at least 6-months at the time of entry. The money that funds the co-op's scholarship program comes from unclaimed capital credits that are returned by the State of Texas each year.

"Nueces Electric Cooperative has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarship funds since 2004," said Chief Executive Officer Varzavand Irani. "We are proud help students with their academic endeavors now and in the future."

Going on its 16th year, the Ramiro De La Paz Scholarship is named after a deceased NEC Board Member who was a former Superintendent for Riviera ISD. In tribute to his commitment to the community and education, NEC decided to honor De La Paz by naming the scholarship program after him. NEC has also decided to honor another important individual, John L. Sims. The John L. Sims $4,000 scholarship award is named after the former Chief Executive Officer of 21-years and pays tribute to his decades of leadership and commitment to fulfilling the cooperative mission.

NEC will award two $4,000 scholarships, including one John L. Sims $4,000 scholarships for qualifying high school seniors attending 4-year universities. NEC will award two $2,000 scholarships for students attending 2-year or vocational college in Texas, and two $5,000 to students attending a qualifying Lineman’s College.

NEC is proud to support the local youth in our community by providing resources and scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals. Scholarship applications can be downloaded at nueceselectric.org and mailed to Nueces Electric Cooperative Attn: Communications 14353 Cooperative Ave, Robstown, TX 78380.

