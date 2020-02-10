A person was killed early Monday in a North Austin crash, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the intersection of Mearns Meadow Boulevard and Rutland Drive at 1:35 a.m. The area is just west of North Lamar Boulevard and north of U.S. 183.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, medics said.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality Mearns Meadow Blvd/Rutland Dr (01:35) #MoveOverSlowDown for #ATCEMSMedics, @AustinFireInfo, & @Austin_Police on scene working this collision. #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult patient.

