ENNIS — Results for Ennis High School from the 2020 Highway 287 Tennis Tournament:

Mixed Doubles

Zoe Howard/Josh Noel — 1st Place

Rylee Boston/Jacob Mraz — 5th Place

Boys Doubles

Logan Rendon/Zach Crockett — 4th Place

Chandler Erisman/Alex Pierce — 11th Place

Girls Doubles

Maegen Newsom/Ella Goedrich — 2nd Place

Abigail Collins/Angelica Limon — 9th Place (1st Consolation)

Boys Singles

Jacob Beltran — 2nd Place

Chance Kozlovsky — 7th Place

Dylan Gunn — 15th Place

Girls Singles

Amanda Almanza — 2nd Place

Victoria Berry — 4th Place

Camrynn Bagwell — 13th Place