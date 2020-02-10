SAN MARCOS

City seeking feedback

on block grant funding

The city of San Marcos is kicking off a community outreach campaign seeking public input on the city’s annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds.

A public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St. The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be posted online through Feb. 23 at sanmarcostx.gov/cdbg. A paper version of this survey is available in English and Spanish at the San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., and in the City Hall lobby, 630 E. Hopkins St.

The city receives about $600,000 in CDBG funds each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Every five years, the city adopts a new CDBG Consolidated Plan that includes a strategic plan to address priority needs.

Feedback taken from data collected in person and through the survey will be used in preparing the CDBG Consolidated Plan covering the period October 2020 to September 2025.

For more information: 512-393-8147 or cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.

GEORGETOWN

Association to host

Black History events

The Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association will host several events to celebrate National Black History Month.

View art by African American artists in the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., through Feb. 22.

The group will host a workshop “Heart of the Headwrap” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Georgetown Art Center, 816 S. Main St. Seating for the workshop is limited. The suggested donation for tickets is $25. For ticket information, contact Regina Durden at 512-636-4576 or reginadurden@bradshawsg.com.

A panel discussion, “The Black Vote,” will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the library.

This year’s annual Black History Month Banquet on Feb. 29 will include a presentation titled “African Americans and the Vote.” The 38th annual banquet is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Southwestern University, 1001 E. University Ave. The banquet is open to the public. The suggested donation is $25 per person or $250 for a table sponsor.

For more information about the banquet: 512-636-4576 or ggcma1975@gmail.com.

AUSTIN

Meals on Wheels gets

$2,500 for pets program

Meals on Wheels Central Texas announced that it received a $2,500 grant from Meals on Wheels America to support its Pets Assisting the Lives of Seniors program.

Funding will be used to provide food, supplies and care for the pets of area clients, which can often be a financial and physical challenge for clients to do on their own.

