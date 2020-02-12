Texas is one of only three states that automatically charge 17-year-olds as adults when they are suspected of committing a crime.

Our journalists across Texas are investigating what this means for these teenagers. How is a 17-year-old’s experience in the criminal justice system different than a 16-year-old’s? Data shows that teens of both ages tend to commit the same types of nonviolent offenses.

We want to hear from readers who have dealt with this personally. Reach out to our reporter working on this story by calling 512-445-3868 or send an email jpriest@gatehousemedia.com.