The strays at the City of Alice are in need of a good - loving home.

The featured dogs have been at the shelter and are ready for a permanent home.

The adoption fee is $25

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of the animal.

Anyone who would like to make these dogs part of their family should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.