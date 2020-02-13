Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis division of Fresenius Medical Care North America and the nation’s leading network of dialysis facilities, opened two dialysis centers in Corpus Christi to offer people living with kidney failure more convenient access to quality care as well as the option to do their treatments at home. The centers have hired more than twenty healthcare professionals.

Fresenius Kidney Care King’s Crossing, which has capacity to treat up to 96 patients a week, and Fresenius Kidney Care Corpus Christi Home, which has capacity to treat up to 160 home patients a week, offered open house celebrations on Tuesday, Feb. 11 where prospective patients, healthcare providers, and members of the community toured the centers and learned about chronic kidney disease and the various treatment options, including home therapies.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality care to people in Corpus Christi in need of dialysis,” said Fresenius Kidney Care Director of Operations Sylvia Spencer. “At Fresenius Kidney Care, we are committed to providing comprehensive care to people living with chronic kidney disease so that our patients can lead fuller lives.”

“With the opening of Fresenius Kidney Care King’s Crossing, we’re proud to expand access to this life-sustaining care for people living with end stage renal disease, while also providing twenty new jobs to nurses and others in the Corpus Christi community,” said Fresenius Kidney Care Clinic Manager James Ford.

The new centers will expand health services in the community. In Texas, there are more than 65,400 patients on dialysis.

Dialysis is a treatment for kidney failure that rids the body of unwanted toxins, waste products, and excess fluids by filtering the blood, essentially replacing some of the lost kidney function. When kidneys fail, they are no longer able to filter the blood. Patients must either receive a kidney transplant, perform their dialysis treatments at home, or receive in center dialysis treatment three times a week.

Many experts agree that home dialysis—either peritoneal or hemodialysis—is the best option aside from transplant for treating kidney failure. Choosing home dialysis can mean fewer food restrictions, greater scheduling flexibility, less frequent transportation challenges, and better outcomes.

“Home dialysis allows patients to receive life-sustaining treatment in the comfort of their homes, on a schedule that works best for their medical and lifestyle priorities,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hymes, Chief Medical Officer for Fresenius Kidney Care. “With the proper education, training, and support, we can help most patients thrive on home dialysis.”

About 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease, with many not detecting the condition until they have lost more than 96 percent of their kidney function. Symptoms and warning signs for late-stage kidney disease include changes in urination, fatigue, swelling in hands or feet, and pain in the small of the back. Physicians recommend that people who are at risk for CKD are screened at least once a year. More than 600,000 Americans live with kidney failure, which requires either a transplant or dialysis to remove waste from the blood, maintain safe levels of potassium and sodium, and control blood pressure.

Fresenius Kidney Care is hiring care team members at this new location. Job listings are posted online here.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides dialysis treatment and support services to more than 190,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,400 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care’s dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Statistics

· About 1 in 7 U.S. adults, or about 30 million people, have CKD.

· The leading causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Together they account for 73 percent of new diagnoses.

· About 96 percent of people with reduced kidney function do not even know it. The progression of kidney disease can often be slowed with early treatment, but many people do not show symptoms until late stages of CKD.

· Kidney disease affects people of all ages, but those 60 and over are the most likely to develop it.

· Certain ethnic groups, including African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans, are at a higher risk of CKD.

· Mortality rates for people living with kidney failure declined 28% between 2001 and 2015.

· 95,000 Americans are waiting for a kidney transplant while 215,000 are currently living with a transplant.

Dialysis Fast Facts

• 1 in 3 people starting dialysis had not seen a kidney doctor before the diagnosis.

• Nearly 500,000 Americans are receiving life-sustaining dialysis treatment.

• Cardiovascular disease is prevalent in 70 percent of patients receiving hemodialysis.

• 12 percent of patients currently administer their own dialysis at home.

• Home dialysis has increased 82 percent since 2007.