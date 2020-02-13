A man told Austin police he killed a neighborhood cat with a BB gun, claiming the feline tore up his patio furniture, according to court documents.

Police on Sunday charged Hien Tran, 65, with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony.

A neighbor who recorded the incident on a cell phone told Tran what he was doing was wrong and called police, the affidavit said.

In the video, a black and white cat wearing a collar is trapped in a metal cage. Tran pumps a brown air rifle three to six times before shooting the cat, according to police.

Tran told police he captured and shot the cat twice for tearing up the cushions of his patio furniture. An officer told Tran that the cat was someone’s pet and he did not have proof that the cat he killed was the cat that damaged his cushions.

Tran told police he had called animal control several times about the cat, but nothing happened because he did not have proof.