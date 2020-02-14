Jana Kramer is a musician and podcaster who is not afraid to talk frankly about her life, her marriage, and all the in-between in her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin." Her husband is her co-host and they say about the show: "If you’ve got something to get off your chest, come over to Jana’s place, pour a glass or two and Whine Down!”

Ahead of their March 7 show at Austin's Paramount Theatre, Kramer talked with Austin360 Radio hosts Amy Edwards and Whitney Stropp about the honesty of the show and what to expect when you go.

Listen to their conversation: