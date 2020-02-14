The Round Rock City Council approved on Thursday two contracts to improve roads in several neighborhoods and arterial roads throughout the city.

The contracts with Alpha Paving and Texas Materials total $7.8 million and will provide for repairs to curbs, curb ramps, gutters, sidewalks, driveways and pavement as well as pavement milling and overlay.

The $4.09 million contract for neighborhood street maintenance is funded through the city’s general fund, while the second $3.8 million contract for arterial road maintenance work is funded through city sales tax revenue.

Specific streets within Jester Farms, Meadow Lake, Ryan’s Crossing and Chandler Creek will be improved in addition to portions of Old Settlers Boulevard, Sunrise Road, University Boulevard and Red Bud Lane.

Work is expected to begin in early spring and conclude by late summer.

The city manages more than 1,150 lane miles of roadways within its jurisdiction. The city transportation department’s street maintenance program aims to preserve and improve the conditions of existing roadways by monitoring the state of its roadways and systematically repairing or repaving the top layers of city streets as needed.

―Staff report