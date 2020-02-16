Good morning, Austin. The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon is underway — be on the lookout for road closures through early afternoon. Here’s a look at what we can expect weather-wise:

Sunday forecast: Areas of fog can be expected this morning across most of Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

A few areas may see visibility briefly reduced to 1/4 mile. Otherwise, clouds will decrease in the afternoon and temperatures will reach the 70s for most areas.

Austin’s morning began mostly cloudy and will gradually become sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Winds will 5 to 10 mph. The low will be around 59 degrees.

Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. South southwest wind will be around 10 mph. The low will be around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: A slight chance of morning showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Expect a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely, with a high near 52 degrees. North northeast wind around 15mph. Chance of precipitation is 70% during the day and 80% at night. The low will be around 37 degrees.

Thursday: Rain likely before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees and north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Low expected to be around 37 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 41 degrees.