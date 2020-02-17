Monday

Feb 17, 2020 at 10:53 AM


Benigno Zapata was the winner of the Valentine's Day Giveaway brought to you buy Alice Echo-News Journal and the local contest sponsors. Zapata won over $800 in prizes (retail value).


Sponsors and prizes they donated were:


Horse Shoes Western - Store $200 gift certificate


Edwards Furniture - Valentines Gift Basket


Rose Image - Dozen Roses


Nate's Candyland - Valentines Snack Basket


Alice Chevrolet - Dinner for two


Ray Vess Jewelry - 24k Gold Dipped Rose


Gilbert's Jewelers - Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet