The Census2020 is actively seeking employees until the end of the month. In the Coastal Bend only 69 percent of jobs have been filled, and less in the rural areas of Jim Wells County.

The pay is $18.50 - $19.50 for temporary part-time and full-time positions.

The United States Census 2020 is spending big dollars to ensure every citizen is counted this census year. Every citizen being counted helps shape public funds that effect schools, fire and emergency services, and healthcare for the community.

The Census is also vital for the redistricting and gerrymandering lines to help create a political environment where all voters are represented in the next presidential election.

Every household will have the option of responding online, by mail, or by phone.

Job applicants can apply online at www.2020Census.gov/jobs. Or contact local recruiting assistant Nora Barrera 361-415-4666.