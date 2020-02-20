Mayor Craig Morgan’s State of the City address on Tuesday

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan will deliver his State of the City address Tuesday at the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Power Lunch.

The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Heritage Center at the Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Morgan will answer questions from Community Impact Newspaper CEO John Garrett as he looks back on the accomplishments of the city over the past year and discusses the opportunities that lie ahead as Round Rock continues forward into the future.

More information on the event, including ticket and registration details, can be found online: bit.ly/ChamberSOC.

City news release

City holding grand opening Saturday for The Yard

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding a grand opening celebration 10 a.m. Saturday for The Yard, a covered outdoor fitness center at Clay Madsen Recreation Center.

The Yard features nearly 2,200 square feet of artificial grass turf and 650 square feet in workout containers. The new fitness center features a variety of cardio and strength equipment, including 10-foot and 30-foot MoveStrong Nova Walls, stall bars, a rope ladder, five FightStrong heavy bags and squat stands.

The center also has 25 yards of artificial turf with five-yard markers, running resistance training accessories, rowing machines, an assault self-powered treadmill and assault bike, adjustable benches, Bulgarian bags, assorted free weights and other fitness training equipment.

The center also features multiple TV screens with workout demos.

"This brand new unique addition will offer residents even more options to recreate and stay fit at an affordable price for all families," said Rick Atkins, city director of parks and recreation. "Our team is excited to offer this new recreation addition and we look forward to families enjoying The Yard for years to come."

Funding for the fitness center came through bonds approved by voters in 2013 and through general self-finance funds.

City news release