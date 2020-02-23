Part of the fun of gardening is experimenting. Plants are likely to be experimented with the most, but methods, procedures, tools, amendments and other variables can also be the subject of experimentation. Design is something I frequently experiment with largely because I design and garden by the seat of my pants.

I lack the patience, if not ability, to sit down and sketch or write out a detailed plan even for a small flower bed. Instead I rely on experience, imagination and, ultimately, trial and error as my design method. Whatever your design method might be, why not experiment with something this year? How about adding one or more vertical elements using flowering vines?

I sometimes find that looking at some of my garden beds reveals only two to four different levels or heights of plants. This can be OK, but sometimes it is not, and the result is monotony. Other sometimes unattractive situations in my gardens include large expanses of fence or walls of the house. All exposed fence panels and house walls do not have to be covered with something, but often I find that softening them with a plant makes them fit into the landscape better and removes starkness that can jump out at you when you are viewing that garden area.

Trees and columnar shrubs can be an easy solution, but what about adding color with a flowering vine of some sort? I have used both perennial and annual vines with great results over the years.

I have two Clematis vines that have softened a chimney and a house brick wall for about 15 years. Both situations require a vine no longer (taller) than about 12 feet. The width is more easily controlled, if necessary, than the height, so I made sure that the plants conformed to that requirement.

Maintenance for these is minimal. In both cases, I installed several vertical wires with other wires attached horizontally between the vertical ones to weave the vines through as they grow. Directing the vines as they grow with occasional pruning of wayward vines is all that is needed. In early spring I prune the vines to about 16 inches tall and start over.

About 10 years ago an old peach tree died. Its structure was interesting, and it was in a location that made it a focal point. For about eight years I planted various annual vines at its base and used it as a trellis until it rotted and I had to remove it before it fell. Changing the vines used periodically allowed even more interest. Work required was to plant the seeds in spring (sometimes they self-sowed), direct the vines up the tree as they grew and remove them in winter after they died.

Clematis are not the only perennial vine to consider, but I like them, they come in many colors and sizes and they are easy to grow. Why not add some vertical color to your garden this year?