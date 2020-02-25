Alice Echo-News Journal and ADSACK employees were surprised Tuesday afternoon for their hard work and dedication to the Gatehouse/Gannett company.

Jennefer Barrera, classified account executive for ADSACK, Sandra Salaiz, classified account executive for AENJ, and Nancy Ramirez, multi-media sales executive were recognized during a company luncheon.

Barrera received her award for over 150k sales for 2019.

Salaiz’s award was for over 225k sales for 2019 and Ramirez’s award was for over 200k sales in 2019.

According to Russel Gruber, publisher, the women are one of the main reasons for the two papers ranked 18 out of the whole company.