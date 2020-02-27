Road work will close a portion of Main Street in downtown Buda from Friday night through early Monday, city officials said.

A portion of Main Street between San Antonio and China streets, which includes the intersection of Main Street and RM 967, is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

"TxDOT’s contractor, Lonestar Sitework, will conduct mill and overlay work on Main Street during this time," Buda officials said in a statement this week.

Plans for the road work may change if inclement weather occurs.

The intersection of Main and RM 967, including the southbound lane of Main Street, will reopen while work continues.

"The project is still on schedule to finish by spring," officials said.

The weekend closure means no on-street parking will be allowed in the affected area and access to the parking lot near the water tower will be closed.

City officials said traffic will be diverted to San Marcos Street from San Antonio Street but Austin Street will remain open. Truck traffic will be directed to the FM 2770 detour.

"Side streets will remain open, so access to parking areas located on Elm, Ash, Peach, and south of China will be open," officials said. Parking also will be available in the lot near Inspired Minds Art Center but only accessible via Houston Street, they said.