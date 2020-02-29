An electrical fire Saturday at a mobile home in Southeast Austin displaced five people and three dogs, Austin Fire Department officials said.

When crews arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Deer Run Drive near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, they said the fire was through the roof.

Red Cross assisted the home’s occupants, which included a woman, her three daughters and a son-in-law, fire officials said.

The fire destroyed the home, with $40,000 worth of estimated damage to the structure and an estimated $20,000 in damage to contents of the home, said David Brietzke, battalion chief.

No one was injured, he said.

Fire officials said they believe the fire was an accident.

