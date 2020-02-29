The Alice High School Academic Decathlon Team competed at Texas A & M University Corpus Christi in the Region III meet. The event took place Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8th.

Alice High School is the Medium School Region III Super Quiz Champions for the second year in a row and they were also the Region III Academic Decathlon Medium School Team Champions.

King High School had won the Large school championship from 2004 to 2016, while Alice had won the Medium School Championship from 2004 to 2016, when King dropped to Medium school, they defeated Alice the last 3 years and in 2020 Alice High School beat King High School, Ray, Veterans Memorial , Flour Bluff, Moody, Miller, Tuloso Midway and others for the Championship.

Individually, Genevieve Toureilles in the Honors division: was third in Art with 720 points, third in Economics with 740 points and fourth overall in Honors division individually with 7,782.7 points.

Madison Timmons in the Honors division: was second in Music with 780 points, first in Science with 920 points, first in Art with 980 points, second in Economics with 840 points, third in Social Science with 820 points and second place overall in Honors division individually with 8,264.7 points

Justin Pastrano in the honors division: was third in Essay with 974 points, and second in interview with 993.3 points and had a total honors score of 7,256.9 points. Ali Shah in the Scholastic division: was second in Science with a score of 600 Points, second in Art with a score of 700 points, first in Social Science with a score of 840 points and fourth place overall individually in the Scholastic Division with 6,031points.

Victor Trent Rodriguez in the Scholastic Division was first in Music with 660 points, first in Science with 660 points, third in Art with 680 points, second in Social Science with 720 points and first place overall individually in the Scholastic Division with 6,631 points.

Gavin Zerrato in the Scholastic Division was second in Science with 600 points, third in Economics with 520 points, third in Social Science with 600 points and fifth place overall individually in the Scholastic Division with 6,022.8 points.

Ruth Jiminez in the Varsity Division was second in Art with 440 points, second in Social Science with 500 points and fifth place overall individually in the Varsity Division with 5,128.8 points.

Shan Shah in the Varsity Division was first in Language / Literature with 600 points, second in Science with 520 points, first in Social Science with 700 points, and fourth place overall individually in the Varsity Division with 5,315 points.

Audrey Joslin in the Varsity Division was first place in math with 371 points and had an individual score of 4,256.1 points.

Alice High School had a total score of 39,153.2 points to advance to the State Competition to be held in Frisco, Texas. The Academic Decathlon Team is Coached by George Beltran.