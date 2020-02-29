Alice High School National Honor Society officers traveled to Chicago on Thursday to attend a LEAD Conference for the weekend.

The Chicago LEAD Conference offers experiential leadership skills development to students and advisers of the National Honor Society. At LEAD, students and advisers sharpen their leadership skills to improve their school culture and community while networking with their peers from around the country.

NHS Officers consist of President Genevieve Toureilles, Vice President Madison Timmons, Secretary Leah Barrera, Treasurer Kendra Hanks, Historian Mya Cruz, and Parliamentarian Aaron Arellano. They will be accompanied by NHS Adviser Jessica Cantu and Administrator Marissa Kubala.