A grass fire at a Northeast Austin homeless camp spread over a half acre and injured one person early Saturday morning, Austin fire officials said at 4:15 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the injured person to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Fire officials labeled the blaze as an accident caused by a propane heater used in a tent at the camp. The camp is in the 7500 block of Bennett Avenue, near the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. 183.

RE: BOX -Structure Fire | 7506 Bennett Ave | AFD | 03:36:50 | - 1/2 acre grass/light brush fire surrounding homeless camp. Fire is extinguished. One civilian fire injury being transported by ATCEMS. Cause is under investigation.

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 29, 2020

Re: BOX -Structure Fire | 7506 Bennett Ave | AFD | 03:36:50 | - Final update. Cause is accidental. Propane heater being used in tent. Watershed Protection has been notified due to proximity of creek and use of firefighting foam.

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 29, 2020