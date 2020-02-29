UPDATE: Austin-Travis County EMS officials say a man suffered potentially serious but not life-threatening injuries after a fall at Reimers Ranch Park on Saturday.

The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Lakeway Medical Center.

Earlier: Austin-Travis County EMS and the Lake Travis Fire Rescue are responding to a person with traumatic injuries from a fall at Milton Reimers Ranch Park in West Austin on Saturday afternoon.

The person reportedly fell about 20 feet while rock climbing, first responders said. Friends of the patient are attempting to carry them out of the trail to meet responders, paramedics said.

A STAR Flight helicopter is also responding to the incident.

Rescue assets from #ATCEMS & @LakeTravisFR responding to a Wilderness Rescue at Reimers Ranch Park (16:00). Initial reports of a patient with traumatic injuries. All units are still responding, more information to follow.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 29, 2020