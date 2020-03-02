25 years ago:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. - Surrounded by images of small-town America, former Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander officially announced his entry into the 1996 GOP presidential race Tuesday by vowing to radically shrink Washington’s “arrogant empire.”

50 years ago:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Kentucky high school freshman whose right arm was severed in a farm accident was reported recovering Saturday after the limb was sewn back on in a four-hour operation.

75 years ago:

An all-day methods institute for women of Lubbock association will be held at First Baptist annex Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

100 years ago:

Wednesday afternoon in a game of basketball between the grammar school team and the “scrub” Highs, the former won by a score of twenty-five to seventeen.