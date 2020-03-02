Senior Hope David provided the big blow with a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning as the Waxahachie Lady Indians took a 4-3 victory over Van on Friday afternoon in the 287 Ellis County Invitational.

The win helped the Lady Indians (6-6) break even in the tournament, with three wins and three losses.

The Lady Indians were held to four hits against Van, but one of them was David’s homer and another was a leadoff double by Kadin Vire, who scored the first WHS run in the first. Roo Stone blooped a single to left and scored on David’s bomb.

The Lady Vandals took the early lead on a fielder’s choice in the top of the first, but the Lady Indians pulled even quickly as Vire led off with a double and scored on a David sacrifice fly.

The fourth hit resulted in an important insurance run in the home half of the fourth as Kennedi Massey singled, stole both second and third, and touched home on a Jackie Talamantes grounder to first.

Kylee Raney pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Sam Jimenez closed out with a run on a hit in two innings for the save.

The Lady Indians also took on Rockwall-Heath on Saturday, suffering a 6-3 loss after giving up four runs in the first inning. They closed out the weekend with a run-rule loss to Keller on Saturday night.

Ditrict 7-6A play was scheduled to begin Tuesday night for the Lady Indians against DeSoto at 7 p.m. at the WHS softball diamond. They will play their third and final tournament of the regular season starting Thursday in the Coppell-Marcus tournament.

The Lady Indians will face Aledo at Marcus High School at 11 a.m. Thursday, then will make the short bus ride to Coppell for a 5 p.m. matchup with Houston Christian. On Friday, WHS will play twice at Marcus, with back-to-back games against Ennis and Marcus. The Lady Indians will close out on Saturday at Coppell against the host Cowgirls at 3 p.m.