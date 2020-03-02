In celebration of Women in History and National Ag Day in March, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in partnership with the Texas/Mexico Border Coalition (TMBC) will host the Greater South Texas Conference for Women in Agriculture. The event will be held on March 24, 2020, at the Dimmit County Arena and Conference Center, 539 Industrial Blvd. in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

Keynote speaker for the event is Tina Yturria Buford of the H. Yturria Land and Cattle Company in Harlingen. Listen to exciting speakers from South Texas who are entrepreneurs in their field discuss a wide range of topics of interest to women, including conservation, financing, marketing, animal health and personal health. See on-site demonstrations, visit booths and participate in the networking opportunity. Men are also encouraged to attend. On-site check-in will be 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. To pre-register, visit the TMBC website at www.tm-bc.org/. A lunch of locally raised and harvested, grass-fed Native American bison will be provided. There is no charge for the event and lunch; however, those not registered by March 17th may not be able to join the catered lunch.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact Bertha Venegas at (830) 249-3508 ext. 103 or USDA's TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.