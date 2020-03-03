Today, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved the City of Robstown's (City) grant application for $100,000 submitted to the GLO's Hurricane Harvey Local Infrastructure Program. The City will use the grant for drainage and street improvements, facilitating proper stormwater conveyance, provide continued street access during rain events and reducing the impact of future flooding. The GLO will continue to work with the City to execute the contract.

The program is administered by the GLO and is funded by $413 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The GLO allocated the funds to regional Council of Governments’ (COGs) based on a HUD approved needs assessment. COG boards are comprised of officials from the impacted communities elected in part to prioritize funds allocated for recovery programs.

The GLO's Hurricane Harvey Local Infrastructure Program represents another option for counties and municipalities to fund local projects. This past session, funding for flood mitigation projects was a priority for the Texas Legislature following Hurricane Harvey. As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa was instrumental in securing funding to help local communities plan for future flood events. Senator Hinojosa was a co-author of Senate Bill 500, which authorized a transfer of $793 million from the "Rainy Day" Fund to the Flood Infrastructure Fund.

Senator Hinojosa issued the following statement:

"Nearly three years later, cities like Robstown are still rebuilding infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Harvey and preparing for future storms. I want congratulate the City of Robstown for obtaining this grant. I greatly appreciate the efforts the City's leadership to protect our residents and their property from future flooding events."