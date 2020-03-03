Tuesday forecast for Austin: Happy Election Day, Central Texas! If you’re headed to the polls, be on the lookout for foggy skies in the morning and rain at night!

Patchy fog will last until 10 a.m., and then skies will be cloudy throughout the day, the National Weather Service said. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees, forecasters said.

A storm system, along with a cold front, will move into Central Texas late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bumping rain chances up to 90% and bringing up to two inches of rainfall to the area, the weather service said.

Some areas could see three to four inches of rainfall or flooding, forecasters said.

Nighttime temperatures will be around a low of 62 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be most likely between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., forecasters said.

Hail, damaging winds and a tornado are all possible with the storm system, but chances for a tornado are low, the weather service said.

The main threat to the Austin area on Wednesday will be strong, gusty winds.

Heavy rain will be possible during the Wednesday morning commute, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: High near 69 with a 90% chance of rain. East winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will become northwest in the morning and could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 7 p.m., and a low around 48. North-northwest winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 73. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 77.