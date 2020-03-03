The University of Arkansas at Little Rock junior catcher Kale Emshoff of Robstown, Texas, has been named the Sun Belt Conference Hitter of the Week, announced Feb. 25 by the league office. It is the first conference weekly honor for Emshoff and the first for the Trojans in 2020.

Emshoff had a strong week in helping lead Little Rock to a 4-1 record, going 9-for-17 for a .529 average with a pair of home runs and six RBI. The junior's week was highlighted by a 4-for-4 effort in in the win over Nicholls Friday night, belting a pair of home runs, including the game-winning two run blast in the top of the 10th. Emshoff's efforts over the past five games resulted in an .882 slugging percentage and a .636 on base percentage, drawing five walks.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.