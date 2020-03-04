Donald Trump handily beat the other candidates on the Collin County primary ballot Tuesday.

Here is how other national and local candidates, as well as the propositions that were also on the ballot, faired (with 55 of 61 voter centers reporting):

President/Vice President

Bob Ely 95 votes;

Joe Walsh 47 votes;

Donald J. Trump 60,777 votes;

Matthew John Matern 91 votes;

Zoltan G. Istvan 46 votes;

Bill Weld 716 votes;

Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 180 votes;

Uncommitted 2,556 votes

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Susan Fletcher - 10,045 /100.00%

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Steve Terrell 7,378 votes;

Darrell Hale 9,453 votes

Proposition 1

YES 57,547 votes;

NO7,133 votes

Proposition 2

YES 54,744 votes;

NO 9,819 votes

Proposition 3

YES 61,234 votes;

NO 3,143 votes

Proposition 4

YES 60,341 votes

NO4,245 votes

Proposition 5

YES 57,679 votes

NO 6,710 votes

Proposition 6

YES 60,848 votes

NO 3,510 votes

Proposition 7

YES 63,124 votes

NO 1,406

Proposition 8

YES 63,761 votes;

NO 889 votes

Proposition 9

YES 61,385 votes

NO 3,073 votes

Proposition 10

YES 58,670 votes

NO 5,491 vortes