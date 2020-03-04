Staff report

Wednesday

Mar 4, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Donald Trump handily beat the other candidates on the Collin County primary ballot Tuesday.


Here is how other national and local candidates, as well as the propositions that were also on the ballot, faired (with 55 of 61 voter centers reporting):


President/Vice President


Bob Ely 95 votes;


Joe Walsh 47 votes;


Donald J. Trump 60,777 votes;


Matthew John Matern 91 votes;


Zoltan G. Istvan 46 votes;


Bill Weld 716 votes;


Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 180 votes;


Uncommitted 2,556 votes


County Commissioner Precinct 1


Susan Fletcher - 10,045 /100.00%


County Commissioner, Precinct 3


Steve Terrell 7,378 votes;


Darrell Hale 9,453 votes


Proposition 1


YES 57,547 votes;


NO7,133 votes


Proposition 2


YES 54,744 votes;


NO 9,819 votes


Proposition 3


YES 61,234 votes;


NO 3,143 votes


Proposition 4


YES 60,341 votes


NO4,245 votes


Proposition 5


YES 57,679 votes


NO 6,710 votes


Proposition 6


YES 60,848 votes


NO 3,510 votes


Proposition 7


YES 63,124 votes


NO 1,406


Proposition 8


YES 63,761 votes;


NO 889 votes


Proposition 9


YES 61,385 votes


NO 3,073 votes


Proposition 10


YES 58,670 votes


NO 5,491 vortes