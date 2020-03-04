In Denton County, President Donald Trump easily beat the competition on the Republican primary ballot Tuesday.

The results of some of the Republican races are as follows:

President/Vice President

Bob Ely 130 votes;

Joe Walsh 597 votes;

Donald J. Trump 62,184 votes,

Matthew John Matern 107 votes

Zoltan G. Istvan 35 votes;

Bill Weld 673 votes;

Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 1509 votes;

Uncommitted 2,745 votes

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Ryan Williams 10,423 votes;

Hugh Coleman 10,150 votes

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Bobbie J. Mitchell, 9,229 votes

Proposition 1

Yes 58,905 votes;

No 6,946 votes

Proposition 2

Yes 56,849 votes;

No 8,972 votes

Proposition 3

Yes 63,267 votes;

No2,326 votes

Proposition 4

Yes 61,744 votes

No 4,215 votes

Proposition 5

Yes 59,031 votes;

No 6,426 votes

Proposition 6

Yes 62,653 votes

No 3,051 votes

Proposition 7

Yes 64,560 votes;

No 1,343 votes

Proposition 8

Yes 65,202 votes;

No 882 votes

Proposition 9

Yes 62,632 votes;

No 2,953 votes

Proposition 10

Yes 60,315 votes;

No 4,943 votes