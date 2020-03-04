Saturday, IBC Bank-Corpus Christi celebrated its 25th anniversary and long-time dedication to the coastal bend at their anniversary party.

“Over the past 25 years, IBC Bank has stood with our city as it has grown and prospered and we look forward to serving the community for the next 25 years,” said IBC Bank-Corpus Christi President and CEO Harold Shockley, Jr.

The 25th anniversary party was a celebration of those individuals and organizations who have been integral to the success of IBC Bank-Corpus Christi through the years.

“I congratulate Harold and his team on their 25th anniversary,” said IBC Bank Chairman & CEO Dennis E. Nixon. “They have served their community with a “We Do More” attitude and I am proud of the work they have done to establish IBC Bank as a true community leader in the coastal bend.”

Since 1995, IBC Bank-Corpus Christi has supported a number of local charities and organizations, including Christus Spohn Health System Foundation, Driscoll Children’s Hospital, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Engineering Scholarship Program and Texas State Aquarium, among many others, and awarded more than $40,000 in college scholarships to deserving local high school seniors with the A.R. Sanchez, Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

Employees and officers have volunteered more than 20,000 hours to organizations within the Corpus Christi community including March of Dimes, Bethune Early Child Development, Inc., Corpus Christi Literacy Council, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend to name a few.

At the event, The Art Museum of South Texas, Camp Aranzazu, Corpus Christi Literacy Council, Corpus Christi Police Foundation, and Sinton for Youth, Inc. were each presented with a $5,000 check from IBC Bank-Corpus Christi President and CEO Harold Shockley, Jr. and IBC Bank Chairman & CEO Dennis E. Nixon on behalf of IBC Bank-Corpus Christi to mark this wonderful celebration.

IBC Bank-Corpus Christi has placed a special focus on going above and beyond for the communities it serves, including educating Texans on financial literacy principles. In 2018, IBC Bank opened the city’s first Minitropolis® program at Gloria Hicks Elementary. Minitropolis® provides students an opportunity to see how a community operates by giving them a variety of real-world positions in mini stores and mini city government. Minitropolis was created by IBC Bank in 1996 and aims to curb financial illiteracy in Texas and Oklahoma schools. IBC Bank-Corpus Christi regularly partners with local schools and organizations such as Goodwill Industries of South Texas to offer classes on building and repairing credit, establishing a budget, and implementing better savings principles.

About IBC Bank-Corpus Christi

IBC Bank–Corpus Christi is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $12 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 189 facilities and 285 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank’s slogan “We Do More” reflects the bank’s dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. International Bancshares Corporation was ranked 22nd on Forbes’ prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2019. IBC Bank-Corpus Christi was awarded the 2018 Big Business of the Year Award from the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. IBC Bank–Corpus Christi has been serving the Coastal Bend community since 1995 and has a retail branch network of nine locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.