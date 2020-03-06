Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, mulling a race for a soon-to-be-vacant seat in the Texas Senate, has placed an item on the commissioners court’s Tuesday agenda to discuss her potential resignation and replacement.

The Texas Constitution requires county officials to resign from office before running for the Legislature.

The item would allow commissioners to “consider and take appropriate action on a possible vacancy ... including but not limited to accepting resignation of (the) County Judge.”

Item 34 on the meeting agenda also discusses appointing former Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe or somebody else — though no other names are given — to serve as interim county judge.

The agenda adds that the discussion may take place in private during executive session, as allowed by state law to consider personnel matters and consult with lawyers.

Eckhardt has said that she is considering whether to enter a special election to replace Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, who announced last month that he will resign effective April 30 to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet scheduled the special election, which could take place as early as May 2.

Another potential Senate candidate, state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, sent an email Thursday night inviting supporters to gather Saturday for “an announcement regarding my decision whether to run in the upcoming special election for Senate.”

That announcement will take place at 11 a.m. at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub at Mueller.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve District 51 in the Texas House of Representatives, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community,” his email said.