The fatal shooting of a 19-year-old former Travis High School football standout over a dispute involving loud fireworks was filmed by two of the victim’s friends who pulled out their cellphones and began recording when the shooter drew his handgun.

The graphic footage, played throughout the day Tuesday in a packed Travis County courtroom, shows in rare detail the moments before, during and after Devonte Ortiz Jr., was gunned down on the Fourth of July 2018 in the parking lot of the Southeast Austin apartment complex where he lived with his mother.

Jason Roche’s murder trial began Tuesday and is expected to last through the end of the week. He responded, "I’m not guilty, your honor," when state District Judge Brenda Kennedy asked him how he wished to plead Tuesday morning. He faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

Ortiz and his friends were setting off fireworks while neighbors were sleeping at about 1 a.m. That infuriated Jason Roche, the son of a nearby tenant, who witnesses say angrily confronted the men and told them to stop. When they refused, witnesses said Roche returned 15 minutes later with a gun and, after an exchange of vulgar words and a brief scrap with Ortiz, ended up shooting him in the chest.

Roche’s defense team says the shooting was justified. Ortiz, according to a witness, had also produced a gun from a friend’s car parked nearby during the argument. Roche can be heard on the video telling Ortiz to put down a gun.

"We believe (Roche’s) response was reasonable to protect his father," attorney Russ Hunt told the jury.

In the video, Roche’s father can be seen reaching for Ortiz’s throat; Ortiz responded by shoving him to the ground. The shooting came immediately after.

The shooting sparked outrage from members of the local black community, who cited slayings of other young black men in the country like Trayvon Martin, who was unarmed when he was killed in a Florida neighborhood in 2012.

Roche, 43, who is white, is heard on the video calling Ortiz and his friends "monkeys." One of the friends testified that Roche had threatened to shoot him before killing Ortiz and called him "a black son of a bitch."

In the weeks after the shooting, community members held gatherings at the courthouse to protest the $250,000 bail amount assigned to Roche’s case, which they considered low. Roche never posted bail, but the protests prompted Roche’s lawyer to file a motion to move the case out of Travis County, citing concerns with jurors being exposed to the demonstrators throughout the trial. Roche ended up changing lawyers, and his new team did not seek to change locations.

The friction around the case might have prompted increased courthouse security, which was on high alert Tuesday. Three or four deputies were positioned near Roche. More than 30 people showed up to support the case against him.

Ortiz’s friends and family gasped while looking at large projectors in Kennedy’s courtroom that displayed the shooting. Ortiz was shown lying on his back face up with his legs shaking. His face was not visible.

The judge ordered a brief recess when one of Ortiz’s friends, Boris Vindou, began sobbing on the witness stand.

"He was angry and looked like he was up to something," Vindou said about Roche’s appearance when he confronted the men.

Ortiz’s mother, Kristina, was the first witness to testify. She said that her son was a skilled football player at Travis High in South Austin and had spent the year after graduation studying for a semester at Blinn College. The day before Ortiz died, she said, he had interviewed for a job with General Motors.