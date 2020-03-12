During PRIDE Month in June, local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual plus (LGBTQIA+) artists will be featured in an exhibit at the PRIDE Center in the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation (CBWF), 2882 Holly Road. The exhibit is a new partnership between the Mosaic Project of South Texas, which puts on PRIDE activities, and the CBWF.

The group issued an open call to all LGBTQIA+ artists over the age of 18 in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend to submit works to be considered for the exhibit.

Local queer artist Jose Gonzales IV is curating the exhibit.

“We want to celebrate the achievements of and gain recognition for LGBTQIA+ artists in the Coastal Bend,” Gonzales said. “It is important to shine the light on the artistic talent and creativity within the LGBQIA+ community and to amplify their voice.”

No specific subject matter is required to be exhibited. However, works inspired by or addressing life as an LGTBQIA+ individual are encouraged. Details on the submission process are available Artists must submit photographs of potential works to be exhibited to: info@pridecorpuschristi.com. Deadline for submissions is Thursday, April 30, 2020 on the pridecorpuschristi.com website.

“The PRIDE Center and the Wellness Foundation is home to many activities and events during PRIDE Month and we believe exhibiting LGBQIA+ artists will give the public many opportunities to connect with the individuals on a personal level,” said Bill Hoelscher, President of CBWF and a Board member of the Mosaic Project of South Texas. “Art can serve as a valuable tool letting you see beyond labels, beyond biases and to experience what the artist sees and is expressing in their work.”

Some basics of the call for art work include: There are no entry fees. The work must be an original piece produced by the LGBTQIA+ artist making the submission. All media are eligible. All selected exhibit work shall be finished works and must be in suitable condition for exhibition. No wet paint. Maximum size for two-dimensional works is 48 X 48 inches. Maximum size for three-dimensional works is 24 X 24 X 24. Space limitations may preclude exhibition of multiple pieces. Artist installation of their selected exhibited works will be on Friday, May 29, 2020. Exhibited art work must be removed on June 30, 2020. Three-dimensional works must be manageable by no more than two persons. Works must be ready to hang on a wall or if a base is needed, it must be provided by the artist or set on a table for display. Artists understand that the area where his/her artwork will be hanging or displayed is unsupervised and is in a part of the building that may be open to the public, day and evening, whether or not the building is open.

A reception honoring the LGBTQIA+ artists will be held on Wednesday, June 3 at 5 p.m. at the PRIDE Center, 2882 Holly Road.