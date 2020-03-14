Tuesday:

Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board of Directors

8:30 a.m., 601 S Buchanan St. - Council Conference Room

Presentation and consideration of annual financial report; consider an award for new elevator and concourse improvements at the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds; consideration of request to participate in the Event Trust Fund by the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association; consideration of request to participate in the Event Trust Fund by the West Texas Cutting Horse Association.

Wednesday:

Amarillo Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Directors

10 a.m., 601 S Buchanan St. - Room 306

Review results from the election held by participating members to appoint a trustee to the board; newly appointed board member will take oath of office; consider approval of the fund’s investment transactions from the previous month.

Amarillo Local Government Corporation Board of Directors

11:30 a.m., 601 S Buchanan - Room 306

Project updates on the parking garage retail, Hodgetown and Embassy Suites; discussion and possible consideration for Potter County to lease additional staff parking in the garage.

Thursday:

Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee

8:30 a.m., 808 S. Buchanan - Room 275

Discuss 2021-2024 Draft TIP; introduction on becoming a transportation management area; presentation and discussion on funding categories; update on multi modal plan; presentation on annual list of projects.

Condemnation Appeals Commission

4 p.m., 601 S Buchanan St. - City Council Chambers

Setting the date and a time for a public hearing to determine if the properties located at 3113 S Apache St., 3111 S Apache St. and 809 N Florida St. constitute public nuisances and thereby declare as dangerous structures and order the removal of such;

– conducting public hearing on considering the removal of a substandard structure at 1213 S Austin St.;

– conducting public hearing on considering the removal of substandard structures at 918 N Cleveland St.;

– conducting public hearing on considering the removal of substandard structures at 3703 Fountain Terrace.