Lubbock police officials said a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning when he reportedly tried breaking into a home in Central Lubbock.

Patrol officers responded shortly before midnight Sunday to a shorts fired call in the 3200 block of 43rd Street, according to a Lubbock police news release.

An initial investigation indicates Emmanuel Garcia, 41, attempted to break into a residence on 43rd Street and was shot by the homeowner, 69-year-old Joe Urbanovsky, the release states.

The suspected burglar fled the scene on a bicycle and stopped in the 3200 block of 47th Street. Garcia was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he died.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Lubbock County court records show Garcia, who is listed as a Lubbock resident, faced a pending charge of burglary of a vehicle stemming from a reported theft on Oct. 3 of 2019.