THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY (DPS) has extended the validity of driver's licenses, identification cards and commercial licenses that expire during the COVID-19 emergency.

This decision facilitates social distancing and precludes potentially dangerous waits at local offices.

Accordingly, a state-issued identification card displaying an expired date is valid if it meets both of these conditions:

1. The expiration date on the driver's license or ID card is on or after March 13, 2020; and

2. The current date is within 60 days of the end of the State of Disaster.

This extension applies only to the expiration date. Persons who are not eligible to drive due to suspension, revocation, or denial may use their cards for identification purposes only.