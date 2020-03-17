The City of Amarillo, with Potter County, Randall County as well as the City of Canyon, announced on Monday the distribution of a communication device, giving residents of the area with local updates regarding COVID-19, or the Coronavirus.

According to the news release, the status level chart, which will be updated daily on the city’s website and Facebook page, consists of four levels for awareness for the virus in the area:

-Level Blue is normal operations with no concern for outbreak.

-Level Yellow is for zero confirmed cases of the virus in Amarillo and the surrounding area.

-Level Orange is for limited confirmed cases of the virus in Amarillo and the surrounding area.

-Level Red is for widespread confirmed cases of the virus in Amarillo and the surrounding area.

City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said this is the city’s way to communicate with citizens about what is expected regarding the threat and how they should respond.

The city, according to the release, is at the yellow level, with no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Amarillo and the surrounding area. Nelson said at this level, the city asks for citizens to practice social distancing and contacting a local health care provider if an individual as symptoms of the virus.

“We do have testing capacity and we feel it will be adequate for our community,” Nelson said. “We need people to get tested so we can track the spread of this disease. If you have symptoms, we are asking that you contact your medical provider to get tested.”

Nelson said the city is using multiple sources of information coming from the federal, the state and the local level to update the chart daily.

“The message is that we are going to use common-sense to make the right decisions based on facts with our real time data for our community,” Nelson said. “I know that watching national media can get us uptight, but we are not in the same time frame that some of these other communities on the coasts are. It’s happening slower for us because we are further inside the country. What we need to focus on is what are the facts for our community and making calm, rational, fact-based decisions based on where we are in the Amarillo area.”

Based on the recent recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control regarding the temporary halt of events with more than 50 people, the city also announced Monday the temporary suspension of the use of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex for all gatherings and events.

According to the release, the city will also temporarily not issue permits for public events for more than 50 people and those permits for events of more than 50 people that have been already issued will be temporarily suspended.

The recommendations do not apply to schools, higher education institutions as well as businesses, the release states. Nelson said local businesses should stay open to the extent they can, keeping in mind the safety of employees as well as customers.

“I do think it is important for us to listen to what the federal and the state authorities are asking and recommending but as a business owner, you must be the final decision maker in deciding what’s safe and what’s appropriate for you,” she said. “…What we want to do is get the facts in your hands so that you can make the best decisions for you, your businesses, your customers and your employees.”

Nelson said she thinks it is important for the citizens of Amarillo to focus on the facts and not speculation regarding the coronavirus.

“Let government, let authorities, let the people who are trained in anticipating all the different possibilities concentrate on the what-ifs,” she said. “I am asking citizens to focus on the what-ares and that’s part of what we are trying to do in publishing this information is keeping people informed of the facts as they are today. We will keep you posted by doing daily updates on the facts and together we are going to face this challenge and get through it.”

To find the city’s updates regarding the virus, visit https://www.amarillo.gov/ or https://www.facebook.com/CityOfAmarillo/.