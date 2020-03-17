Local cable and internet provider Sparklight announced this week that it is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.

The announcement said the WiFi hotspots can be accessed in the following locations:

Sparklight parking lot, 3720 Texoma Parkway in Sherman

Central Christian Church parking lot, located at 401 W. Travis St. in Sherman

Sparklight parking lot, 313 W. Woodard St. in Denison

The cable and internet provider also announced that as of March 13, it is making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days and offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The release said the company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Sparklight President and CEO Julie Laulis. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.