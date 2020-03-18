After a month of voting, the overwhelming slogan favored by thecommunity for PRIDE 2020 will be Stand Out, Stand Proud/Destácate, Enorgullécete according to the Mosaic Project of South Texas.

“The slogan recognizes that 2020 is a critical year for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Tom Tagliabue, President of the Mosaic Project of South Texas which puts on the annual PRIDE celebration in the Coastal Bend.

“With the decennial census about to get underway and the General Election in November, there is no better time for the LGBTQIA+ community to become more visible and vocal. PRIDE activities and events will be designed to increase the profile of LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families.”

The English and Spanish slogans will be included on the pridecorpuschristi.com website, social media sites, t-shirts, event signage, and various documents throughout the year. “PRIDE 2020 events will include opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community to unite and proudly celebrate the wide range of diversities that give strength to our community," Tagliabue said. “To break free of stereotypes and misperceptions, LGBTQIA+ individuals need to be active and demonstrate our value to each other and the Coastal Bend community.”

The mission of the Mosaic Project of South Texas, Inc. is to create an inclusive community by promoting the well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community through love and mutual respect. We do this by producing PRIDE events that foster a sense of community which encourages LGTBQIA+ citizens to live openly and with pride and educate the public of our shared cultural heritage.

The Mosaic Project of South Texas seeks to build and strengthen relationships among participating individuals, community groups, and businesses that share the common goal of preserving and championing the dignity and respect of the LGBTQIA+ community.