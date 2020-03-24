As schools and clinics continue to close across the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), many families have been left without access to vital speech therapy services. This sudden disruption in services has the potential to delay or reverse progress families had been making towards their communication goals.

Expressable, an online speech therapy practice that connects families with certified speech-language pathologists (SLP) via secure video conferencing software, is helping individuals impacted by the novel coronavirus during these difficult times. Throughout the months of March and April, they’re offering speech therapy services at half their normal cost. Expressable will forgo a profit, and all revenue will go directly towards paying and supporting their dedicated team of SLPs.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this crisis, and we want to do everything in our power to help," said Leanne Sherred, MS, CCC-SLP, Founder of Expressable. "As an online speech therapy provider, we’re in the fortunate position to help adults and children receive the help they need."

In addition to discounted services, Expressable has launched a free speech therapy hotline available to anyone looking for support at (512) 3990064. This hotline is staffed by their team of SLPs and available during normal business hours. While this hotline is not intended to replace or supplement regular speech therapy services, some of the tips and recommendations SLPs can provide include:

Educational resources for a range of speech and language disorders

Speech therapy exercises focused on different areas of communication

Fun activities and games parents can use at home with their children

"People have enough to worry about these days - we hope access to helpful speech therapy isn’t one of them," Leanne continued.