submitted

Wednesday

Mar 25, 2020 at 12:01 PM


La Palmera understands the many challenges of the COVID-19 situation, not only for the more than 100 retail and dining businesses La Palmera serves, but for the many businesses and communities throughout the Coastal Bend and beyond.


In keeping with the more stringent limits on public gatherings issued by state and local authorities to help address the spread of COVID-19, La Palmera temporarily closed the shopping center to the public.


Please note that during this time, some of the restaurants and stores with exterior entrances may choose to remain open for takeout, curbside and delivery orders only.


Open La Palmera retailers


Dillard’s (361) 991-7300


Monday – Saturday 11am-7pm / Sunday 12pm-6pm


Open La Palmera restaurants


Chili’s Grill & Bar (361) 994-0010 — 11am–9pm


Online and phone orders/Full menu, No alcohol


Curbside Only / Door Dash and Favor


Grimaldi’s Pizzeria (361) 980-8600 — 11am–9pm


Online and phone orders/Full menu, no alcohol


Carryout / Door Dash, Favor and Uber Eats


LongHorn Steakhouse (361) 906-0422 — Sun–Thurs 11am–9pm/Fri-Sat 11am–10pm


Online and phone orders/Limited menu, including alcohol


Carryout, Curbside and Delivery by LongHorn / Favor


P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (361) 991-0078 — 11am–9pm


Online and phone orders/Full menu, including beer and wine


Carryout and Delivery by P.F. Chang’s / Door Dash, Grubhub and UberEats


La Palmera officials will continue to monitor the situation, consulting with state and local officials, and will provide additional information regarding our reopening date via our social media channels and at lapalmera.com.