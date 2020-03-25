La Palmera understands the many challenges of the COVID-19 situation, not only for the more than 100 retail and dining businesses La Palmera serves, but for the many businesses and communities throughout the Coastal Bend and beyond.

In keeping with the more stringent limits on public gatherings issued by state and local authorities to help address the spread of COVID-19, La Palmera temporarily closed the shopping center to the public.

Please note that during this time, some of the restaurants and stores with exterior entrances may choose to remain open for takeout, curbside and delivery orders only.

Open La Palmera retailers

Dillard’s (361) 991-7300

Monday – Saturday 11am-7pm / Sunday 12pm-6pm

Open La Palmera restaurants

Chili’s Grill & Bar (361) 994-0010 — 11am–9pm

Online and phone orders/Full menu, No alcohol

Curbside Only / Door Dash and Favor

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria (361) 980-8600 — 11am–9pm

Online and phone orders/Full menu, no alcohol

Carryout / Door Dash, Favor and Uber Eats

LongHorn Steakhouse (361) 906-0422 — Sun–Thurs 11am–9pm/Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

Online and phone orders/Limited menu, including alcohol

Carryout, Curbside and Delivery by LongHorn / Favor

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (361) 991-0078 — 11am–9pm

Online and phone orders/Full menu, including beer and wine

Carryout and Delivery by P.F. Chang’s / Door Dash, Grubhub and UberEats

La Palmera officials will continue to monitor the situation, consulting with state and local officials, and will provide additional information regarding our reopening date via our social media channels and at lapalmera.com.